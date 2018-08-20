Bears CB Hall suspended for season opener

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that the NFL suspended third-year safety Deiondre’ Hall for the regular-season opener after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 11, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) makes a catch past Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre' Hall (32) during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Hall will be allowed to practice and play with the Bears through the preseason. He will then be eligible to return to the team Sept. 10, the day after the Bears’ season opener in Green Bay.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Hall has played in 10 games in two seasons, picking off a pass in eight games as a rookie before playing in only two games last season while fighting a hamstring injury.

He is battling fellow defensive backs Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson for a spot on the team.

