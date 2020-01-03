Bears hand S Jackson $58.4 million contract

Dec 29, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson (81) attempts to tackle Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson agreed to a four-year contract worth $58.4 million, making him the NFL’s highest-paid player in average annual value at the position.

The deal with the Pro Bowl defensive back averages $14.6 million a year.

Jackson’s agents announced the deal Friday. It includes $33 million in total guarantees with a full guarantee of $22 million. He had one year remaining on his rookie contract.

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has compared Jackson to Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed. Pagano coached Reed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bears drafted Jackson out of Alabama in 2017, and he signed a four-year deal worth $3.066 million as the 112th overall pick.

He has 10 career interceptions and three touchdowns with the Bears.

He was named to his second straight Pro Bowl this season and was first-team All-Pro in 2018.

—Field Level Media