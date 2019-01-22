Bears LT Leno, C Whitehair added to Pro Bowl roster

FILE PHOTO: Nov 18, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. celebrates with kicker Cody Parkey (1) after Parkey kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports - 11696454

Eight members of the Chicago Bears are ticketed to the Pro Bowl after left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and center Cody Whitehair were named to the NFC roster on Tuesday.

Practice is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.

Leno Jr. is replacing New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead while Whitehair was named as the alternate to Saints center Max Unger.

Leno Jr. and Whitehair are on the NFC roster to which quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was added on Monday.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, defensive backs Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson, return specialist Tarik Cohen and Trubisky will be in Orlando.

Linebacker Khalil Mack, who was named a starter in December, will not participate due to a knee injury.

—Field Level Media