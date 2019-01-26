Bears give Massie four-year extension

Dec 16, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and strong safety Adrian Amos (38) and offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) take the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Chicago Bears retained a key piece of their offensive line, signing right tackle Bobby Massie to a four-year extension on Saturday.

Terms were not announced.

Massie, 29, just finished his seventh season as a pro and third with Chicago.

He has missed just four games over the last five seasons, all as a starter.

“Bobby has been an important part of our offensive line the past three years and has shown steady improvement during that time,” said Bears general manager Ryan Pace in a statement.

“Bobby has a tremendous work ethic and has displayed the kind of toughness and consistency we want in our players.”

Massie spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

—Field Level Media