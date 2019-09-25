Bears coach Nagy laments postgame locker room video

FILE PHOTO: Sep 23, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks onto the field during the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will emphasize the NFL’s policy of no social media through the end of postgame interviews after a live stream of the team’s locker room Monday showed right guard Kyle Long standing naked in front of his locker.

Third-year running back Tarik Cohen live-streamed video of the Bears’ locker room to his Instagram account following Monday night’s victory over the Washington Redskins.

“Without a doubt it is (a policy going forward),” Nagy said Wednesday, according to ESPN. “First of all, it’s a league rule, so that’s that. And I think it’s unfortunate that happened.”

Nagy said that Cohen feels both “apologetic” and “embarrassed” about the situation. Nagy called the whole thing a “mistake” but said there was no malicious intent.

The NFL allows players to post on social media platforms up until 90 minutes before kickoff. Posts are also prohibited until postgame locker room activity is concluded.

The situation is reminiscent of an incident in 2017 when former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown streamed the postgame celebration of a playoff victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could be heard in the 17-minute video using an expletive in reference to the Steelers’ next opponent, the New England Patriots. The Steelers were eliminated the following week by the Patriots.

—Field Level Media