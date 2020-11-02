Lutz's FG helps Saints dispatch Bears in OT

Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, Wil Lutz made four field goals and the New Orleans Saints won their fourth consecutive game by beating the host Chicago Bears 26-23 in overtime on Sunday.

Lutz’s fourth field goal, a 35-yarder with 1:26 left, ended the game on the third overall possession of overtime.

Brees completed 31 of 41 for 280 yards and threw a 16-yard touchdown to Jared Cook and a 20-yarder to Taysom Hill as the Saints improved to 5-2. Alvin Kamara added 96 receiving yards on nine catches and 67 rushing yards.

Nick Foles completed 28 of 41 for 272 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw an interception as the Bears (5-3) lost their second consecutive game.

New Orleans got the ball first in overtime and wound up punting before Chicago punted the ball back. Brees then drove the Saints to Lutz’s game-winner.

Foles’ 3-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Moody on third-and-goal pulled the Bears within 23-20 with 3:32 left in regulation.

Chicago forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession and took over at its 32 with 1:51 left after a punt.

It converted a fourth and 8 and a fourth and 2 as it drove to the New Orleans 33 and Cairo Santos made a 51-yard field goal to tie the score with 13 seconds left.

All-Pro return specialist Deonte Harris’ 42-yard punt return set up Lutz’s 27-yard field goal that pulled New Orleans even at 13 with 9:19 left in the third quarter.

Marshon Lattimore intercepted Foles, leading to Lutz’s 39-yard field goal that gave the Saints a 16-13 lead with 5:04 remaining in the stanza.

Brees’ 20-yard touchdown to Hill increased the lead to 23-13 with 9:57 left in regulation.

The Saints drove to a 38-yard field goal by Lutz on the game’s first possession, and the Bears answered on the ensuing possession with Santos’ 44-yard field goal. That produced a 3-3 tie at the end of the first quarter.

New Orleans missed an opportunity to break the tie when Lutz’s 27-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright and bounced away.

Chicago broke the tie when Foles threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Allen Robinson II with 8:10 left in the second quarter.

Santos added a 29-yard field goal before Brees’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Cook with three seconds remaining cut the Bears lead to 13-10 at the half.

--Field Level Media