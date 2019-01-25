Bears work out potential Parkey replacements

Jan 6, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) misses a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Parkey appears to be as good as gone in Chicago.

As many as seven free agent kickers, including Nick Folk, were scheduled to work out for the Bears on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Parkey, who hit the upright on a partially blocked 43-yard field goal attempt in the NFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, drew the ire of the front office and head coach Matt Nagy for his public appearances in the aftermath of the miss, casting further doubt on his standing with the team.

“We always talk about the team as a we not a me thing, and I didn’t see that as a we thing,” Nagy said after Parkey appeared on TODAY.

Folk, 34, has played for the Cowboys, Jets and Buccaneers but sat out the 2018 season.

In his last full season, 2016 in Tampa, he made 87.1 percent of his field goal attempts.

The Bears were Parkey’s fourth team in five seasons. He made 76.7 percent of his field goal attempts.

