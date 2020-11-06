Trubisky (shoulder) won't need surgery: report

After meeting with a specialist in Los Angeles, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has determined he won’t need surgery to repair his injured right shoulder, according to ESPN.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 27, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

He is considered week-to-week as he rehabs the injury.

Trubisky, 26, met with prominent orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache on Thursday, NFL Network reported.

Trubisky took just one snap in the Bears’ overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and ran for 3 yards before being tackled by linebacker Alex Anzalone, landing awkwardly on his shoulder.

The injury is similar to the one that sidelined him for two games in 2018.

Trubisky, 26, began the season at quarterback for the Bears after winning the competition with Nick Foles. He started the first three games -- all wins -- before coach Matt Nagy decided to start Foles instead. Foles relieved Trubisky in Week 3, rallying the Bears to a victory in Atlanta.

Since then, the Bears are 2-3.

The Bears are scheduled to face the Titans (5-2) in Tennessee on Sunday. If Trubisky can’t play, practice-squad quarterback Tyler Bray would be activated to back up Foles.

On the season, Trubisky is 51 of 86 for 560 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Foles has completed 151 of his 233 pass attempts for 1,411 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times. Foles has carried the ball 11 times for minus-1 yards and a score.