Bengals claim ex-Browns PK Seibert, will stick with Bullock

FILE PHOTO: Dec 1, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert (4) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed castoff kicker Austin Seibert on Tuesday but he will not be used against his ex-employer on Thursday night.

Seibert was waived by the Cleveland Browns following a pair of misses at Baltimore in Week 1. Bengals kicker Randy Bullock injured his calf on the potential game-tying field-goal attempt in Sunday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. But Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that “Randy’s our kicker.”

Seibert, 23, has missed six extra points in his career and has an 83.3 percent success rate on field goals. He will ostensibly be an insurance policy in case Bullock is unable to go.

His extra point attempt hit the left upright and bounced back toward the end zone on Sunday. Seibert also missed a 41-yard field goal at Baltimore in the second quarter with the Browns trailing 17-6.

The Browns signed Cody Parkey from their practice squad as their new kicker on Monday. He infamously was ditched by the Chicago Bears for his penchant for hitting the uprights.

Parkey’s most painful and dramatic miss clanged off the left upright and then the crossbar before falling short to end the Bears season in the 2018 playoffs against Philadelphia.

He made 7 of 12 field goals with the Browns in 2016 and has also played for the Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.

--Field Level Media