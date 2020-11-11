Bengals DBs sent home after a positive test for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Winston Rose (39) dances with cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals sent their defensive backs home on Wednesday after practice squad cornerback Winston Rose tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is underway to determine close contacts to Rose, who was placed on reserve/COVID-19.

The team’s defensive backs worked remotely on Wednesday.

Also, the Bengals removed two players from COVID reserve - LB Jordan Evans and CB Mackensie Alexander. Defensive tackle Margus Hunt, offensive lineman Fred Johnson and Trae Waynes remain on the list.

Also Wednesday, the Bengals cleared guard Xavier Su’a-Filo for practice. He has 21 days to be activated and added to the roster from injured reserve. Su’a-Filo suffered an ankle injury in Cincinnati’s season-opener and was put on IR on Sept. 15.

The Bengals signed OT O’Shea Dugas to the practice squad.

The Bengals (2-5-1) are coming off a bye and preparing to play the undefeated Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

--Field Level Media