Bengals to interview Jackson, Joseph

Endorsed by outgoing coach Marvin Lewis, fired Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson will interview with the Cincinnati Bengals to become head coach.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 18, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals special assistant to the head coach Hue Jackson walks on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Another former Cincinnati assistant, Vance Joseph, is a candidate for the open head coach gig.

NFL Network reported Joseph heard from the Bengals, with whom he worked as a defensive assistant under Lewis, almost immediately after he was fired on Monday by the Denver Broncos. Joseph will be one of the first candidates to speak with the team brass, which is looking for a new coach for the first time in more than 13 years after Lewis was let go on Monday.

Jackson was endorsed publicly by Lewis in his press conference this week.

“I think he’s more than qualified,” Lewis said of Jackson, who was head coach of the Oakland Raiders before his chance with the Browns. “I think he deserves an opportunity, if not here, somewhere else.”

Joseph spent two seasons as head coach of the Broncos, which was his first head-coaching position.

He is scheduled to spend Wednesday night and Thursday with Bengals owner Mike Brown. Joseph knows Brown from his time in Cincinnati (2014-15).

Another in-house candidate, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, was already interviewed, per ESPN.

The Bengals are also set for a formal interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, per reports.

—Field Level Media