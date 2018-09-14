FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 4:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bengals defensive end Johnson (knee) to miss multiple games: report

1 Min Read

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson is likely to miss games against the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons while recovering from a sprained knee ligament.

Sep 9, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) evades being sacked in the second half by Cincinnati Bengals defensive ends Michael Johnson (90) and Jordan Willis (75) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson left Thursday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens with what the team labeled a sprained MCL. Bengals.com first reported the injury and said Johnson would likely miss “multiple games.”

Depending on the severity of the sprain, Johnson could be sidelined 2-4 weeks.

Center Billy Price also left Thursday’s game, and according to the team web site, he’s dealing with an ankle injury. With 10 days before Week 3, the rookie first-round pick could be ready to play on Sept. 23.

—Field Level Media

