Bengals to interview fired Broncos coach Joseph

FILE PHOTO: Dec 30, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Vance Joseph is a candidate for the open head coach gig with the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Network reported Joseph heard from the Bengals, with whom he worked as a defensive assistant under Marvin Lewis, almost immediately after he was fired on Monday by the Denver Broncos. Joseph will be one of the first candidates to speak with the team brass, which is looking for a new coach for the first time in more than 13 years after Lewis was let go on Monday.

Joseph spent two seasons as head coach of the Broncos, which was his first head-coaching position.

He is scheduled to spend Wednesday night and Thursday with Bengals owner Mike Brown. Joseph knows Brown from his time in Cincinnati (2014-15).

The Bengals are also set for a formal interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, per reports.

—Field Level Media