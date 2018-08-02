Bengals release wide receiver LaFell

The Cincinnati Bengals have released veteran wide receiver Brandon LaFell at his request, according to an NFL Network report.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 31, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) catches a pass across the middle as Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) defends at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

“We have been lobbying for his release for some time now and appreciate the Bengals granting our request,” LaFell’s agent Jonathan Feinsod said.

LaFell, 31, was the Bengals’ No. 2 receiver over the past two seasons, and he caught 116 passes for 1,410 yards with nine touchdowns. Coach Marvin Lewis acknowledged, however, that younger players were pushing him in camp.

John Ross, the Bengals’ top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, likely will be the No. 2 option opposite A.J. Green.

By releasing LaFell now, the Bengals will have a chance to look at the other young players, who include Josh Malone, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson.

LaFell signed a two-year, $9 million extension in March 2017 that would have paid him $2.25 million in base salary this year, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

LaFell previously played for the Carolina and New England. With the Patriots short at the position, New England could be a potential landing spot for LaFell in free agency.

—Field Level Media