Bengals waive troubled running back Walton

The Cincinnati Bengals have waived running back Mark Walton after his third arrest of 2019, the team announced on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 18, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton (32) reacts after tackling Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (not pictured) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

“It’s important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season,” said head coach Zac Taylor in the statement.

“For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don’t want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate.”

Walton surrendered to police in Florida on Thursday on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.

That evening, police tried to pull over Walton as he drove erratically. When he did park the car, he got out and ran away. He was shot in the back with a stun gun as he tried to escape but managed to remove the prongs and vanish, according to the Miami Herald, citing court documents.

A search of the car, which had been rented in Walton’s name, resulted in police locating a 9 mm carbine rifle, several loaded clips and 14 grams of marijuana, according to police. He had purchased the weapon legally.

On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South Florida.

Police said those charges stemmed from an argument he had with a couple at his condominium complex over his car blocking the entrance to the parking garage, the Miami Herald reported.

A scuffle occurred when Walton, apparently angry the woman was recording their confrontation on her phone, took the phone from her, according to the Herald. Walton and the woman sustained scratches in the incident.

He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January and is awaiting trial.

Walton, 22, played his college football at Miami and was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw limited action, gaining 34 yards on 14 carries.

—Field Level Media