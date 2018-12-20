Grinch takes toys from Packers DT Clark

FILE PHOTO: Dec 9, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes the ball while under pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Thieves reportedly stole $5,000 worth of toys and bikes collected by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, but the unknown Grinches couldn’t crush his community’s Christmas spirit.

Clark’s second annual toy drive proceeded as scheduled Thursday in his hometown of San Bernardino, Calif., thanks to some generous last-minute donations.

“A lot of people have stepped up,” Clark told ESPN. “I know they created a GoFundMe account and people have been donating to that, just to get some toys back for the kids. All that stuff has been pretty cool. There’s been a lot of people hitting us up and trying to do the best they can to help.”

Clark said he and his family had been collecting the toys, including new bicycles, for several months. The theft, which he said has been reported to police, occurred on the property he purchased for his mother after Green Bay made him a first-round pick in 2016.

“It’s just messed up, man,” Clark said. “It’s for a bunch of kids, man. It’s difficult, especially for my family and my mom. My mom, she works hard to do it. It’s really difficult for her because she worked so hard throughout the whole year putting it together.”

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews volunteered to help his teammate and expressed his disgust.

“It’s a shame. Thieves, there’s no moral code or anything, especially with those gifts and who they were going to,” Matthews said. “You’d like to think that people are better than that.”

