Mayfield's sizzling start leads Browns over Falcons

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes and fellow rookie Nick Chubb set a record for the longest touchdown run in team history as the Browns defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-16 on Sunday in Cleveland.

Nov 11, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes a selfie after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Chubb’s 92-yard run in the third quarter gave the Browns a 28-10 lead and broke Bobby Mitchell’s 90-yard record that had stood since 1959. Chubb finished with 176 rushing yards and also caught a 13-yard TD pass from Mayfield.

Mayfield completed his first 14 pass attempts and finished the day 17-for-20 for 216 yards. He did not throw an interception as the Browns (3-6-1) snapped a four-game skid and gave Gregg Williams his first win since taking over for Hue Jackson.

The Cleveland defense was stellar in the fourth quarter. Up 28-10 and with the Falcons knocking on the door, the Cleveland defense stopped Atlanta three straight times inside the Browns’ 1-yard line.

Atlanta (4-5) had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The Falcons were scoreless in the second half until Matt Ryan’s desperation heave with 4:24 left was caught by Austin Hooper, cutting the Browns’ lead to 28-16. Ryan was sacked on the two-point conversion try.

Ryan finished the day 38-for-52 for 330 yards and two scores.

Mayfield got the Browns on the board first when he scrambled and found Rashard Higgins from 28 yards out as the Browns scored a first-quarter touchdown for the first time this season.

Atlanta took the lead in the second quarter with Giorgio Tavecchio’s 40-yard field goal and Ryan’s short touchdown pass to Julio Jones. On the drive, Jones caught a 30-yard reception and passed Detroit’s Calvin Johnson to become the fastest to reach 10,000 yards. He did it in 104 games, 11 fewer than Johnson.

Mayfield got the ball back and drove the Browns 80 yards in eight plays. He hooked up with Chubb to put the Browns up 14-10 at the half.

Mayfield was a perfect 12-for-12 in the first half for 165 yards and two scores.

The opportunistic Browns defense struck on the Falcons’ first possession of the third quarter when T.J. Carrie forced a Mohamed Sanu fumble.

Mayfield made the Falcons pay for the turnover, finding Duke Johnson out of the backfield for an 11-yard touchdown and a 21-10 Browns lead.

—Field Level Media