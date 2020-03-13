Browns eliminate travel, announce work-from-home policy

FILE PHOTO: Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes a snap behind guard Joel Bitonio (75) and offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are increasing their efforts to help stop the spread of coronavirus with the additional precautions announced Friday for employees and traveling staff.

“Through the guidance of local and state medical professionals, we have implemented multiple proactive measures to help ensure the health and wellness of our staff members and their families,” said the Browns in a statement.

“In addition to the elimination of travel by air for our scouting and coaching staff announced yesterday, we have directed the majority of our employees to work from home or remotely in an effort to help limit person-to-person contact.”

On Thursday, the Browns announced they were limiting air travel for scouts and coaches to college pro days and workouts. On Friday, they eliminated air travel altogether for scouts and coaches.

“We are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff, including the reduction of travel by air for our scouting and coaching staff,” Browns senior vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement Thursday. “It’s too early for us to determine the prudent approach to free agent and draft prospect visits. Obviously, the situation is fluid and we will continue to monitor and heed the advice of our medical staff and public officials as circumstances evolve.”

The Washington Redskins were the first of several NFL teams to announce Thursday that they had suspended team travel due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Soon afterward, the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions followed suit, sending personnel staff and coaches home.

Also Thursday, several teams — including the Giants, Falcons, Chiefs, Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos — partially or completely closed their team facilities while instructing staff to work from home. The Falcons announced their facility is closed until Monday while an “intense cleaning” is conducted.

Additionally, the NFL on Thursday canceled its annual spring meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla.

