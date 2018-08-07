Coleman joins Bills to complete trade, embracing opportunity

Wide receiver Corey Coleman passed his physical with the Buffalo Bills and practiced for the first time Tuesday, completing his trade from the Cleveland Browns that was initiated Sunday.

Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman (19)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Coleman “pondered his options” before joining Buffalo, seemingly suggesting Coleman considered choosing not to report. Later Tuesday, Schefter backtracked from that report, tweeting that multiple people, including Coleman, said the wideout did not balk about joining the Bills, driving to Rochester at 7 a.m. Monday.

News of the trade, which brought Cleveland a 2020 seventh-round pick, emerged Sunday night.

Coleman, a first-round pick in 2016, told reporters Tuesday that he’s focusing on moving forward despite disappointment about being dealt after two seasons with the Browns.

“It’s all about how you respond,” he said. “I am putting in a lot of hard work and dedicating myself inside of the classroom.”

“I am excited to be here,” Coleman added. “I can’t even explain how much I love this coaching staff and our GM [Brandon Beane]. I don’t want to let them down. I know they are doing everything possible to help me succeed.”

Coleman, who turned 24 in July, has 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games (18 starts) over two seasons, missing time in each season with a broken hand.

He is expected to compete with second-year wideout Zay Jones, who is recovering from May knee surgery and January shoulder surgery, for a starting role alongside Kelvin Benjamin.

