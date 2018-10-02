Browns WR Callaway pleads not guilty to marijuana charge - Report

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway, looking to avoid discipline from the NFL, last week pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges — marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license — NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Sep 20, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) smiles before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Citing Callaway’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, Pelissero reported the case will now go to Berea (Ohio) Municipal Court and probably won’t even get on the docket for weeks.

According to Spellacy, the suspended license was resolved through paperwork, and Callaway will fight the marijuana charge. Any conviction or plea deal could result in NFL discipline.

According to Pelissero, driving with a suspended license is actually the more serious charge under Ohio law.

The plea stems from an incident in early August in which Callaway, 21, was pulled over and cited by police. According to reports, a small amount of marijuana was found beneath the driver’s seat.

Later in August, it was reported Callaway blamed the marijuana on his younger brother. Callaway claimed the car was shipped to him from Florida shortly before he was pulled over.

Callaway played collegiately at Florida. The Browns selected him in the fourth round of the draft in April. He was suspended all of last season after he was allegedly involved in a credit card scam at Florida. He was also cited for marijuana possession in May 2017 and was found to have a diluted urine sample at the draft combine, which is equal to a failed test.

Callaway has 10 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown in four games this season.

—Field Level Media