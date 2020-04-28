Sports News
April 28, 2020 / 5:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NFL sets 2021 draft date in Cleveland

FILE PHOTO: The NFL logo is pictured on a football at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo/

Cleveland received its official save the date card from the NFL for the 2021 draft.

The draft, conducted virtually last weekend, will be held April 29-May 1, the NFL confirmed Tuesday.

The 86th NFL Draft will utilize iconic downtown locations around FirstEnergy Stadium, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the shore of Lake Erie and other sites to be announced at a later date.

The 2022 NFL Draft was awarded to Las Vegas, which was scheduled to host the 2020 event, and Kansas City is the host in 2023.

—Field Level Media

