Report: Talks advance between Jadeveon Clowney, Browns

FILE PHOTO: Sep 29, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Talks between the Cleveland Browns and former No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney are advancing and could culminate in an agreement, ESPN reported.

The network said the Pro Bowl pass rusher is expected to visit Cleveland on Monday.

The Browns also were in the hunt for Clowney before the 2020 season, looking to pair him with All-Pro Myles Garrett, but he instead signed a one-year deal with Tennessee.

He played just eight games for the Titans before a knee injury ended his season in November and posted the worst numbers of his career since he was a rookie: 19 tackles, no sacks and one forced fumble.

Clowney was the No. 1 pick in 2014 by the Texans and he spent his first five seasons in Houston. He played with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

Now 28, Clowney has played in 83 games (74 starts). He has 255 tackles (75 for loss), 32 sacks, one interception, nine forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. He has been selected to three Pro Bowls.

--Field Level Media