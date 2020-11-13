Browns close facility due to positive player test

A positive test result from a player led the Cleveland Browns to close the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Friday.

“Earlier this morning, we were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “Our facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted.”

The identity of the player was not immediately revealed.

The Browns were on a bye last week and quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID list. He was activated Wednesday.

Cleveland (5-3) is scheduled to host the Houston Texans (2-6) on Sunday.