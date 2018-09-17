Browns trying out kickers to replace Gonzalez: report

The Cleveland Browns are working out kickers the day after Zane Gonzalez missed two field goals and two extra points in a 21-18 loss in New Orleans.

Sep 16, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints specialist Taysom Hill (7) celebrates after a missed 52 yard field goal attempt by Cleveland Browns place kicker Zane Gonzalez (2) in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Browns 21-18. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported veterans Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos will audition for the Browns. Cleveland.com reported former Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey declined an invitation to work out with the Browns.

Gonzalez missed a field goal from 52 yards with eight second remaining that would have sent the game into overtime on Sunday.

“It’s on me 100 percent,” Gonzalez said after the game.

The Browns tied the Steelers in Week 1, but Pittsburgh blocked a potential game-winning field goal attempt by Gonzalez with seconds left on the clock.

Cleveland has not won a game since Dec. 24, 2016.

Saints kicker Wil Lutz comforted a deflated Gonzalez on the sideline after the game and tweeted his support Sunday evening.

“At the end of the day it’s not ‘just a game’ to us, this is our livelihood. Our careers rely on personal performance, as does everyone else’s. I will never pull for someone to fail, as I know I will too. I hope to see nothing more than Zane have an amazing career going forward,” he wrote.

The Browns selected Gonzalez, an Arizona State product, in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he made 25 of 26 PATs and 15 of 20 field goal attempts.

—Field Level Media