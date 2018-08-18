WR Gordon says he's ready to rejoin Browns

Troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon thanked the Cleveland Browns and the NFL family as he announced himself ready to join the team in training camp

FILE PHOTO: Dec 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

“Thank you for your love, support, and most importantly your patience as I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health,” he wrote in a statement released on Twitter.

Gordon, who was away from the team for four weeks, had reportedly been undergoing additional counseling to help with his mental health and anxiety, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gordon had previously been in a drug treatment rehabilitation plan in Gainesville, Fla., working with the same counselors that helped him during a 90-day inpatient rehab stay last summer and fall.

“As I humbly return to being a member of this team with an opportunity to get back to playing this game I love, I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being,” Gordon added.

“Let’s get to work!”

In a statement from the team, Browns general manager John Dorsey said that Gordon will join team meetings and work on conditioning while he gradually works his way back into other activities.

“We are glad Josh has reached a point where he can return to our organization, be in our building and be around his teammates. As he assimilates back to our team, Josh will initially participate in meetings and conditioning and will gradually resume all football activities as deemed appropriate,” Dorsey’s statement reads, in part.

Gordon has been on Cleveland’s non-football illness reserve list after he signed a one-year exclusive rights free agent contract for the 2018 season worth $790,000. Gordon will make the minimum salary for a player with two accrued NFL seasons. While Gordon was drafted in the 2012 supplemental draft, he missed the majority of two full seasons serving NFL suspensions for drug use.

Suspensions have cost him 56 out of 96 possible games.

After leading the NFL in receiving yards with 1,646 in 2013, he has played only 10 games since, including five last season.

In 40 career games, Gordon has 179 receptions for 3,089 yards and 15 touchdowns.