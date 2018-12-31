Dorsey: Williams, Kitchens among Browns HC candidates

Interim head coach Gregg Williams and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens are candidates to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Dec 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Gregg Williams stands on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

General manager John Dorsey said Monday at his season-ending press conference that the team’s performance since Hue Jackson was fired at midseason put both coaches in position to be promoted.

“We’re going to interview Gregg tomorrow,” Dorsey said. “With that being said, I want to see his overarching vision and plan for this organization moving forward. I want to hear his thoughts on the team moving forward. But I also want to be able to explore multiple options out there in the National Football League and see who fits for this organization moving forward.”

A search for Jackson’s permanent replacement won’t stop there.

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, with whom Dorsey worked closely in Green Bay before becoming GM of the Chiefs in 2013, is on the team’s radar and as many as eight others are linked to the job in various published reports since Jackson’s departure.

“I have a lot of respect with Mike McCarthy and for what he’s done,” Dorsey said. “But again, great question, but I’m not going to go into details about who is and who is not on our list. You’ll know when it’s the right guy. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Williams, 60, was head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2001-03, and went 5-3 as interim head coach this season.

Kitchens’ star is rising based on the performance of the offense around No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield, who put up record book statistics despite not starting the full season. The 44-year-old was an assistant coach in college football at LSU, North Texas and Mississippi State and also worked on the coaching staffs of the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

“I think this organization wants to get to know him a little better. We’ll eventually get him in an interview slot and just move forward,” Dorsey said.

He began the 2018 season as quarterbacks coach but was elevated to offensive coordinator after eight games when Todd Haley was fired along with Jackson.

—Field Level Media