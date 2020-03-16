Hooper reaches deal with Browns to be highest-paid TE

Free-agent Austin Hooper agreed on a deal with the Cleveland Browns that will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Specifics haven’t yet been reported but Hooper’s salary is slated to surpass the amount ($10.6 million) that Hunter Henry will earn after receiving the franchise tag from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Deals reached Monday don’t become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET and the 25-year-old Hooper made it sound like he would still be listening to other teams in the meantime.

“I’m definitely leaning Cleveland,” Hooper told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Unless something comes up unexpected, then no question Cleveland is the leader.”

Hooper was a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two seasons, topping the 70-catch mark both times.

He caught 71 passes for 660 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (seven starts) in 2018 and followed up with career bests of 75 receptions for 787 yards and six scores in 13 games (10 starts).

Overall, Hooper has 214 catches for 2,244 yards and 16 touchdowns in 59 games (28 starts) in four seasons since being a third-round draft choice in 2016.

—Field Level Media