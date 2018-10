Oct 28, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.The Steelers won 33-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday, ESPN reported.

The Browns have three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and 2-5-1 in eight games in 2018 (3-36-1) for a winning percentage of .088.

Recent turmoil with offensive coordinator Todd Haley might have played a part in general manager John Dorsey’s decision.

