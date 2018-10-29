Reports: Browns fire Hue Jackson, OC Haley

Oct 28, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.The Steelers won 33-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday and offensive coordinator Todd Haley followed him out the door, according to multiple reports.

The Browns have three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and is 2-5-1 in eight games in 2018 (3-36-1) for a winning percentage of .088.

At an afternoon meeting Monday, players were informed defensive coordinator Gregg Williams would serve as interim head coach, according to multiple reports.

The offense’s struggles and disagreements between Jackson, an offensive-minded head coach, and Haley had created tension over the last few weeks. Haley, who was a head coach in Kansas City from 2009-11, appeared to be a possible candidate to be interim head coach after Jackson’s firing before news of his own departure emerged.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Sooners, was asked Monday on the Big 12 conference call if he had interest in the opening in Cleveland.

“Right now, I could care less about the NFL. The truth is for me, I love Oklahoma. I love coaching (in Norman),” said Riley. “I love coaching college football. I certainly don’t have that itch right now.”

Jackson hired Haley to run the offense in January.

—Field Level Media