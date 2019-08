Mayfield: 'Can't believe' Giants drafted Daniel Jones

Aug 16, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass during warm up before NFL game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield offered his usual no-holds barred opinion when discussing the Giants drafting Daniel Jones, telling GQ he “can’t believe” New York selected the Duke quarterback sixth overall in April.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and went 6-7 as a starter as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns. Jones was drafted by the Giants after Mayfield’s former Oklahoma teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, went first to the Arizona Cardinals.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said when a Sportscenter segment about the Giants aired during one of his interviews with the magazine. “Blows my mind. ... Some people overthink it. That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

The Giants’ decision to draft Jones early in the first round was viewed a relative surprise. However, 38-year-old Eli Manning is in the twilight of his career, and Jones has drawn universal acclaim from teammates in his first training camp. During two preseason games, Jones completed 16 of his 19 passes and led a pair of touchdown drives.

Mayfield has not held back when asked for his opinion on team and league headlines. For example, he ripped former teammate Duke Johnson for requesting a trade — typically it’s taboo for one player to comment on another player’s contract situation or trade request — and chided Giants fans when the Browns traded Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

Jones is not expected to start ahead of Manning this season but could force his way onto the field if Manning falters.

—Field Level Media