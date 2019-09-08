Reports: Browns' Mayfield has bruised wrist, not serious

Sep 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lays on the ground as offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) reaches to help him up following a hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his right wrist after Sunday’s loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans but was diagnosed with only a bruise, according to multiple reports.

Mayfield was seen with a soft wrap on his throwing hand after the game, with his wrist and thumb taped, but the X-ray was deemed precautionary. He is not expected to miss any time.

Mayfield was sacked five times in the 43-13 loss, including once for a safety late in the first half. On the play, Titans linebacker Cameron Wake got a piece of Mayfield’s arm as he was throwing, and the quarterback left the field wincing and favoring his arm.

The second-year signal-caller finished 25 of 38 for 285 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, all three of which came in the fourth quarter. The last one was returned 38 yards for a touchdown.

The Browns visit the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

