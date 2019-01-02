Former Packers coach McCarthy to meet with Browns, others

FILE PHOTO: Dec 2, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McCarthy appears to be a popular candidate in the latest NFL coaching cycle, with interviews on the docket for three or more teams.

McCarthy will interview with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday before finalizing additional sitdowns, though the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are among those known to have interest in the displaced Packers coach.

McCarthy was fired Dec. 3, ending 13 seasons in Green Bay, where he worked with Browns general manager John Dorsey and other prominent members of the scouting staff — assistant general manager Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith.

McCarthy, 55, is 125-75-2, and has 10 playoff wins, including a Super Bowl victory after the 2010 season.

The Jets fired Todd Bowles after three seasons with the team on Monday, the same day the Cardinals parted with Steve Wilks at the end of a 3-13 campaign, his only season in Arizona.