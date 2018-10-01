FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 4:25 PM / in an hour

Browns cornerback Mitchell likely out for season

1 Min Read

Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell could miss the rest of the season with a broken forearm, coach Hue Jackson said.

Sep 16, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) celebrates after a turnover by the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell was injured in the first half of Cleveland’s 45-42 overtime loss to the Oakland Raiders and did not return after being carted off the field.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft, Mitchell signed a three-year, $12 million contract as an unrestricted free agent.

He also previously played for Kansas City and Chicago.

On the season, Mitchell has an interception and two forced fumbles.

T.J. Carrie, E.J. Gaines and rookie Denzel Ward are expected to see playing time in his place.

—Field Level Media

