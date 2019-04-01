DE Ogbah a no-show at Browns workouts

FILE PHOTO: Dec 9, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) catches a pass during warmups before a game against the Carolina Panthers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah did not report to the team’s offseason program Monday because he expects to be traded, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.

One notable player who did show up for the first day of the voluntary workouts was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”

Another Browns wideout, Ricardo Louis, has been waived, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016, but didn’t play last season because of a neck injury.

Louis, 25, caught 45 passes for 562 yards and no touchdowns over 32 games in the 2016-17 seasons.

Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.

The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.

—Field Level Media