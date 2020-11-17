Browns reopen facility after no high-risk contacts revealed

The Cleveland Browns reopened their facility in Berea, Ohio, on Tuesday after no high-risk contacts with fullback Andy Janovich had been identified.

Janovich was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after testing positive for the virus. He played 26 snaps (15 on offense, 11 on special teams) for the Browns in their 10-7 win over Houston on Sunday.

Cleveland will conduct meetings virtually on Tuesday. The Browns will be back on the practice field Wednesday should no one else test positive for the virus.

Cleveland (6-3) hosts Philadelphia (3-5-1) on Sunday.

--Field Level Media