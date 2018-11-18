Dorsey: Browns haven't discussed Condi Rice

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey denied the team has discussed interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the Browns’ head coaching job on Sunday.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice poses for a portrait while promoting her new book "Democracy: Stories from the Long Road to Freedom" in New York, U.S. May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dorsey issued the statement after a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the team was hoping to interview Rice.

“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,” Dorsey said. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Rice is a longtime fan of the Browns. She joined owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam on the field in Oakland on Sept. 30 when the Browns were in town to play the Raiders.

If the team were to interview Rice, it would make her the first woman ever interviewed for a head-coaching job by an NFL team.

Rice has served as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee and led a commission this year studying potential changes for college basketball.

Dorsey, hired in December 2017, fired former coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29 after a 2-5-1 start. Jackson won just one of 32 games in his previous two seasons.

Dorsey will lead the search for Jackson’s replacement, with the Haslams signing off on the finalists.

Interim coach Gregg Williams, a longtime defensive coordinator, has gone 1-1 since taking over for Jackson and Dorsey has said he “deserves” to get an interview for the full-time job.

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh have also had their names floated as potential targets.

—Field Level Media