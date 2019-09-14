Browns' Smith remembers late girlfriend in Instagram post

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith remembered his late girlfriend in an Instagram post on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Aug 23, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Petara Cordero died at age 26 early Wednesday morning in Cleveland after Smith’s Lamborghini blew a tire in an auto accident. She was soon struck by another vehicle.

“God has a plan for all of us we can’t understand but she is in a better place now and she can rest easy,” Smith wrote on his account. “My wifey my best friend and the mother of my beautiful daughter. Love you baby.”

Cordero wasn’t seriously hurt in the initial Tuesday night crash in which Smith’s vehicle hit the center median on Interstate 90. But she got out of the car and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Cordero was taken to Cleveland Clinic - Fairview Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Cordero admitted to drinking prior to the accident, according to published reports.

Smith and Cordero had a daughter — Haven — together last month. According to Cleveland.com, Cordero and her daughter had flown from Charlotte, N.C., to visit Smith.

Smith returned to practice on Saturday and was a full participant. He is listed as questionable for Monday night’s road game against the New York Jets.

Smith, 27, is in his second season with the Browns after spending three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16) and one with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017).

—Field Level Media