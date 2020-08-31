Browns LB Wilson does not need surgery, eyes return

FILE PHOTO: Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson could return to action in four to six weeks after learning that his hyperextended left knee will not require surgery, The Plain Dealer reported Monday.

“See y’all soon,” Wilson posted Sunday night on Twitter in response to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that surgery was not necessary.

Wilson, 22, was carted off the practice field on Aug. 18 after breaking up a pass before hitting the ground.

While Wilson initially feared his season could be over before it started, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews concurred with the Browns medical staff that the injury could heal on its own with rest and treatment.

Wilson was expected to fill a key role at linebacker in 2020. The second-year player, a fifth-round draft pick from Alabama in 2019, played in all 16 games last season, starting 14. He made 82 tackles (four for loss), had two quarterback hits with one sack and registered an interception and a forced fumble. He took part in 89 percent of the Browns’ plays on defense.