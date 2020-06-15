Browns offer Clowney $15M in '20

Dec 13, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport American Football NFL) *** Local Caption *** 2015-12-14T051545Z_1660555073_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NFL-NEW-ENGLAND-PATRIOTS-AT-HOUSTON-TEXANS.JPG

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney continues to generate interest from the Cleveland Browns, who are prepared to offer a deal that includes $15 million in 2020.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Browns are still pushing to the front of the line of Clowney suitors.

Per the report, the Browns would be willing to sign Clowney to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million. The Browns are also reportedly engaged in talks toward a long-term extension with defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Tennessee Titans and, perhaps to a lesser extent, Seattle Seahawks are among the teams in the bidding for Clowney. He remains a free agent and said he plans to remain patient for a deal at market value.

Clowney spent last season in Seattle and started free agency eyeing a contract worth $20 million annually. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Browns had such a deal on the table in May.

The Browns have Garrett and Olivier Vernon on the edges, though they were shopping Vernon earlier this offseason.

Clowney, 27, has tallied 32 sacks in 75 career games. He also has a noteworthy injury history, which includes microfracture surgery on his knee and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season.

- Field Level Media