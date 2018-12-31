Lewis out after 16 seasons with Bengals

(Reuters) - Marvin Lewis has been dismissed as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals after 16 seasons in the job, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Dec 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis looks on before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis was 131-122-3 with the Bengals, who made the playoffs in five straight seasons at one stage of his tenure.

But he pays the price for the team’s failure to make the playoffs the past three seasons.

Firings came thick and fast on Monday morning, as the Miami Dolphins dismissed head coach Adam Gase, according to multiple media reports.

The news came a day after the team ended the season with a 7-9 record.

Gase was 23-25 in three seasons in South Florida.

The Denver Broncos also dismissed their head coach, Vance Joseph, the team announced.

Joseph went 11-21 with the Broncos, including 6-10 this season.

The Broncos won the Super Bowl three years ago, but have struggled in the wake of the retirement of legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.

There were also media reports that the Arizona Cardinals had informed Steve Wilks that he would not be returning after the team finished the season 3-13, the worst record in the league.

There was a silver lining for the Cardinals, who get the number one draft pick courtesy of finishing last.

Earlier, the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not even wait until what has become known as ‘Black Monday’ to announce they were going in a new direction.

The Jets dispensed with Todd Bowles on Sunday night, while the Bucks did likewise with Dirk Koetter.

Bowles was 23-40 in four seasons with the Jets, including a 4-12 record this season.

Koetter had three seasons with the Bucs, who went 5-11 this year.