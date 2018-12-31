Lewis out as head coach after 16 seasons with Bengals

(Reuters) - Marvin Lewis departed as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday after 16 seasons in the job, the longest tenure in franchise history.

Dec 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis looks on before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On a day when firings came thick and fast in the wake of Sunday’s end of the regular season, the Lewis news was the biggest headline.

The Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals also announced their head coaches were leaving.

The Bengals, in a statement, described the departure of Lewis as a mutual decision.

“I didn’t deliver what your number one goal is, and that’s to be world champions,” Lewis told reporters.

“We did not get that done. Mike (president Mike Brown) and I both decided it’s time.”

Lewis was 131-122-3 with the Bengals, who made the playoffs in five straight seasons at one stage of his tenure.

But the team never won a playoff game under Lewis, who pays the price for the team’s failure to make the postseason the past three seasons.

Cincinnati went 6-10 this year, their third straight losing season.

Also on Monday, Miami dismissed head coach Adam Gase.

The news came a day after the Dolphins ended the season with a 7-9 record.

Gase was 23-25 in three seasons in South Florida.

The Broncos also fired their head coach, Vance Joseph, the team announced.

Joseph went 11-21 with Denver, including 6-10 this season.

The Broncos won the Super Bowl three years ago, but have struggled in the wake of the retirement of legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.

Arizona also acted swiftly, ditching Steve Wilks after the team finished the season 3-13, the worst record in the league.

There was a silver lining for the Cardinals, who get the number one draft pick courtesy of finishing last.

Earlier, the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not even wait until what has become known as ‘Black Monday’ to announce they were going in a new direction.

The Jets dispensed with Todd Bowles on Sunday night, while the Bucks did likewise with Dirk Koetter.

Bowles was 23-40 in four seasons with the Jets, including a 4-12 record this season.

Koetter had three seasons with the Bucs, who went 5-11 this year.

The top coaching jobs are also open at the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns, who appointed interim coaches during the season.

That leaves at least eight head coach jobs available for the 2019 season.