Pagano fired by Colts after six seasons in Indianapolis

(Reuters) - Chuck Pagano became the first National Football League head coach to be fired at the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted company.

The 57-year-old, who had been in charge for six seasons, was widely expected to be sacked after the Colts posted a 4-12 record that ended with a 22-13 win over the Houston Texans.

“Chuck Pagano provided Colts fans with many exciting wins and memories as head coach of the Colts,” Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay said in a statement.

”Chuck’s first season was one of the more inspirational stories in NFL history as he courageously battled and overcame leukemia.

“We are thankful for Chuck’s contributions to our franchise and community.”

Pagano guided the Colts to a 56-46 overall record (including the postseason) after joining the team in 2012.

He led them to three consecutive 11-5 seasons and playoff appearances from 2012-14, which included the 2014 AFC Championship game.

But the team failed to compile a winning record the past three seasons as they were hampered by multiple injuries to quarterback Andrew Luck.