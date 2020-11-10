COVID-19 positives more than double in NFL testing

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the NFL more than doubled in the past week, according to numbers released Tuesday by the league and the NFL Players Association.

Testing for Nov. 1-7 resulted in 56 new cases: 15 positive tests among players and 41 confirmed positives among other personnel.

In the previous monitoring period from Oct. 25-31, the NFL and NFLPA reported eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 17 new confirmed positives among other personnel.

On this latest report, the league said 42,978 tests were administered to a total of 7,922 players and team personnel. Among those, 16,785 tests were administered to 2,486 players and 26,193 tests were given to 5,436 personnel.

Since monitoring began Aug. 1, 78 players and 140 other personnel have had confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. In all, approximately 600,000 tests have been administered to players and personnel through Nov. 7.

