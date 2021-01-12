Latest NFL testing produces 25 positives (three players)

The National Football League and NFL Players Association reported 25 positive COVID-19 tests during the first week of the postseason.

Three players and 22 staff members tested positive during the period from Jan. 3-9, down from 70 positive tests in the final week of the regular season.

There were 17,459 tests administered to 2,933 players and team personnel. Among those, 6,850 tests were administered to 1,037 players and 10,609 tests were conducted among 1,896 personnel.

Since monitoring began on Aug. 1, a total of 259 players and 454 other personnel have had confirmed positive tests for COVID-19. Approximately 939,680 tests were administered through Jan. 9.

Testing will continue among the eight teams that remain in the playoffs.

