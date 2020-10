NFL reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the NFL stayed even from the previous week, according to numbers released Tuesday by the league and the NFL Players Association.

Testing for Oct. 18-24 resulted in 19 new cases, including eight positives among players and 11 confirmed positives among other personnel -- numbers that are identical to last week.

On this latest report, 42,687 tests were administered to a total of 7,817 players and team personnel. The breakdown: 16,799 tests were administered to 2,491 players; 25,888 tests were administered to 5,326 personnel.

Since monitoring began Aug. 1, more than 500,000 tests were administered to players and personnel through Oct. 24.

--Field Level Media