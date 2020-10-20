NFL reports 19 positive cases, up four from previous week

FILE PHOTO: The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the NFL increased slightly from the previous week, according to numbers released Tuesday by the league and the NFL Players Association.

Testing for Oct. 11-17 resulted in 19 new cases, up from 15 the previous week. There were eight positives among players and 11 confirmed positives among other personnel, per the report.

There now have been 60 cases in three weeks after 42 in the first six.

On this latest report, 38,880 tests were administered to a total of 7,799 players and team personnel. The breakdown: 15,167 tests were administered to 2,459 players; 23,713 tests were administered to 5,340 personnel.

Since monitoring began Aug. 1, more than 450,000 tests were administered to players and personnel through Oct. 17.

