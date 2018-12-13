Jury issues $25 million verdict against former Cowboys DT, club

FILE PHOTO: Former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent enters the courtroom in Dallas, Texas January 14, 2014. Brent is facing intoxication manslaughter chargers after he crashed his car, killing his friend and teammate Jerry Brown in 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A defunct Dallas nightclub and former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent will share responsibility for a $25 million award in the death of his teammate and best friend, Jerry Brown, six years ago.

Brown, 25, was killed Dec. 8, 2012, in Irving, Texas, when the Mercedes-Benz that Brent was driving flipped over. Brent was driving 110 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at the time of the accident. He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.18 percent, or more than twice the legal limit.

The jury placed 48 percent of the blame on Brent and the other 48 percent on Beamers, the former club where Brent had been drinking that night. Brown was found to have the remaining 4 percent of the blame because he got in the car with Brent and didn’t use his seat belt.

Brown’s mother, Stacey Jackson, will receive the money on behalf of his estate. She said some of the payout will go to a nonprofit organization she started in her son’s name.

Jackson and the estate had asked for an award of as much as $95 million, primarily from the club.

Attorneys for the club said in court during their arguments that Brent was not drunk when he left the establishment. The crash occurred six minutes later.

The civil verdict puts an end to legal proceedings in the case. In a 2014 criminal trial, Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter and received a 10-year suspended prison sentence.

He now is a scouting intern for the Cowboys.

—Field Level Media