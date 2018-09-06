Cowboys make history, partner with casino

The Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL team to have an official casino designation, announcing a partnership with WinStar World Casino and Resort on Thursday.

Aug 30, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

“We are excited about the future of gaming as it relates to the NFL,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

WinStar is located in Oklahoma, where sports betting remains illegal, but the NFL has relaxed its rules against gambling associations and content this offseason. Teams may now accept advertising money from casinos, although direct relationships with sportsbooks are not permitted.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on state-sponsored sports betting in a landmark decision, and many states are expected to follow New Jersey’s lead in legalizing such activities in the future.

Politicians are pushing efforts to introduce a framework to guide the industry at a federal level, including Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who released a memo last week to outline several suggestions promoting integrity. The NFL and NCAA released a joint statement, after MLB, the PGA Tour and NBA issued their own joint statement, in favor of Schumer’s suggestions.

—Field Level Media