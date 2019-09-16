Disgruntled DE Charlton to Cowboys: 'Free me'

FILE PHOTO: Aug 24, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes in the first quarter against Houston Texans quarterback joe Webb III (5) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Disgruntled Dallas defensive end Taco Charlton has apparently tired of waiting around, tweeting “Free me” to the Cowboys on Monday.

The former first-round pick has been a healthy scratch for the Cowboys’ first two games in his third NFL season.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan on Monday that the team prefers the position flexibility of rookie Joe Jackson over Charlton, prompting the latter’s response on social media.

Charlton, 24, has been the subject of trade talks for several weeks, according to multiple reports.

The 28th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Charlton tallied four sacks and 46 tackles in 27 games (seven starts) in his first two seasons with Dallas.

