Cowboys, RT Collins agree to five-year deal

Nov 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) celebrate after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Right tackle La’el Collins agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

The deal includes $50 million in new money, with the first two years and $20 million fully guaranteed and $35 million guaranteed against injury, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

With skill-position stars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper pining for a payday of their own, the Cowboys locked up another young starter by extending Collins’ deal and solidifying their offensive line.

Collins, 26, signed as an undrafted free agent out of LSU after NFL teams passed on him in the draft days after he was questioned in the murder of a former girlfriend. By the time the investigation showed Collins wasn’t involved, he was already a member of the Cowboys’ roster, signing a three-year, $1.5 million contract.

Owner Jerry Jones promised to redo that initial deal, and followed through with a two-year, $15.4 million contract in 2017.

Collins began his NFL career at guard but has solidified the right side of the line as a bookend to All-Pro Tyron Smith on the left side.

—Field Level Media